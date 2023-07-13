ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This year’s PGCBL All-Star list features plenty of Pioneers.

A total of six Elmira players made the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL) All-Star Mid-Season list. A total 56 players, 28 from the East and West, are selected. There is at least one player per team on the list.

John Schroeder, Matt Granato, Aidan Blake, Bradyn Coletta, Devin Murray, and Gardner Meeks were selected based on their strong first half performance on the season in Elmira Below, a list of accomplishments for each selection courtesy of the Elmira Pioneers.

Elmira returns home Friday night at 6:35 pm vs. Niagara on Domestic Violence Awareness Night.

# 9 Aidan Blake (INF, UMASS-Boston, Sr)

Aidan Blake is a 6’0, 190-pound Senior Infielder from UMASS-Boston. Blake is returning for his second season with the Pioneers. So far this season for the Pioneers, Blake has played 22 games, the second most on the team. He also has a .254 batting average with 10 runs, 18 hits, 12 runs batted in, and 5 stolen bases.

# 7 Braydn Coletta (LHP, Lenoir Rhyne University, So)

Braydn Coletta is a 5’11, 170-pound Sophomore Left-Handed Pitcher and recent commit to Lenoir Rhyne University. He is returning for his second season with the Pioneers. This season for the Pioneers Coletta made 3 starts and had a 0.52 earned runs average in 17 innings pitched. He only gave up 14 hits only 2 runs 1 earned run and 10 walks while having 15 strikeouts and a 3-0 record.

# 21 Devin Murray (LHP, Hillsdale College, Jr)

Devin Murray is a 6’2, 200-pound Junior Left-Handed Pitcher at Hillsdale College. So far this season for the Pioneers Murray has made 3 appearances and 4 starts with a 0.68 earned runs average in 26.1 innings pitched. He only gave up 21 hits 8 runs only 2 earned runs and 6 walks while getting a massive 42 strikeouts.

# 49 Gardner Meeks (P, Roanoke College, Jr)

Gardner Meeks is a 5’8, 165-pound Junior Pitcher from Roanoke College. So far this season for the Pioneers Meeks has made 7 appearances and 1 start with a 1.28 earned runs average in 21 innings pitched. He has only given up 11 hits 6 runs only 3 earned runs 11 walks while getting 22 strikeouts.

# 10 John Schroeder (C, Florida Atlantic University, So)

John Schroeder is a 6’1, 180-pound Sophomore Catcher from Florida Atlantic University. So far this season Schroeder has played 23 games which is tied for most on the Pioneers roster. He also has a .292 batting average with 12 runs, 21 hits, 10 runs, and 17 walks.

# 1 Matt Granato (OF, St Thomas University of Miami, Jr)

Granato is a 5’7 150-pound Junior Outfielder at St Thomas University of Miami. So far this season for the Pioneers Granato has played 23 games which is tied for the most on the Pioneers roster. He also has a.312 batting average with 18 runs 24 hits 10 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases.