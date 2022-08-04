HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Slam Fest returned with pure adrenaline at the Chemung County Fair.

On Wednesday night East Coast Professional Wrestling (ECPW) brought down the house with a great card of action in Horseheads. Elmira legend Rob Cook competed in his final hometown match, while Wyalusing’s own Aaron Lineberry was inducted into the ECPW Hall of Fame.

Fans were not disappointed in the main event with two World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) alums. Chris Adonis, who competes for the National Wrestling Alliance, is best known for his time with WWE as “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters. His acclaimed master lock submission hold put him on the map as a performer in the mid 2000’s in professional wrestling.

Fellow main event performer, Dirty Dango, was primarily known as Fandango in WWE and had a 15-year run with the company. Adonis, Dango, and Cook each spoke with NBC Elmira about their time coming to the second-ever Slam Fest.

We take you to the action and recap the big night at the Chemung County Fair. Slam Fest aims to return again next summer.