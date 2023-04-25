ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads lacrosse product put up solid numbers in the college game.

Avery Snyder, a junior midfielder at Coastal Carolina, scored two goals and added an assist in a 20-11 win at Stetson last week. Snyder has started all 15 games she’s played in this year for Coastal Carolina (10-6).

For the season, Snyder has racked up nine goals with 18 total assists. Avery notched a season-high four assists against Liberty earlier this month.

Coastal Carolina hosts Queens College this Saturday at Noon in their regular season finale.

(PHOTO: Coastal Carolina Athletics)