PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles earned a win against a ranked opponent on home ice on Friday.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 15 Skidmore 4-1 at Murray Athletic Center on Friday. The Soaring Eagles took a 1-0 lead late in the first period on a goal by Nicholas Domitrovic that was assisted by Elmira native Bailey Krawczyk and Graham Denomme. Larry Niland gave EC a 2-0 lead with a goal late in the second period.

The Thoroughbreds cut the lead in half at the 1:30 mark of the third period on a goal by Connor Wood to cut the lead to 2-1. Domitrovic and Brendan Schultz added empty-net goals late in the third period for the Purple & Gold.

Kyle Curtin made 22 saves for the Soaring Eagles to improve to 4-1 in goal this season. Blaine Moore made 36 saves for Skidmore (8-3-1).

Elmira College (6-4) hosts Castleton on Saturday at 4:00 p.m in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game.