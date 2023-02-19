PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College lost in overtime in the NEHC quarterfinals on Saturday.

The fourth-seeded Elmira College men’s ice hockey team lost to fifth-seeded Skidmore in overtime 4-3 on Saturday at Murray Athletic Center. The Soaring Eagles erased a 2-0 lead in the second period with a short-handed goal by Chance Gorman and a goal in the final minute of the period by Christian Abrams.

The Purple & Gold would take a late 3-2 lead on a goal scored by Nicholas Domitrovic with less than four minutes left to go in the third period. EC was seconds away from advancing in the tournament when Matthew Monk tied the game at 3 for the Thoroughbreds with three seconds to go in regulation. Kaeden Patrick would net the game-wining goal for Skidmore just over six minutes into overtime. Kyle Curtin made 45 saves in goal for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College finishes their season with a record of 13-12-1.