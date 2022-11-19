PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles have not allowed a goal this month.

The No. 4 Elmira College women’s ice hockey team blanked Johnson & Wales at home 3-0 on Saturday for their sixth consecutive shutout. McKenzie Schmidt put in a rebound top shelf in the first period to give EC a 1-0 lead. Emma Bradbury scored on a rebound in the second period for her first collegiate goal and Morgan Mordini added a short-handed goal on a breakaway in the third period for the Purple & Gold.

Leonie-Louise Kuehberger made four saves for her fifth shutout of the season. Anna Maulson kept her team in the game by making 47 saves for the Wildcats.

Elmira College (7-0) squares off against No. 1 Middlebury in Plattsburgh in the Cardinal-Panther Classic next Saturday at 6:00 p.m.