PINE VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles will play for a conference championship next weekend.

The Top-seeded Elmira College women’s ice hockey team rallied to defeat the fifth-seeded and upset-minded William Smith Herons 4-3 at home in the NEHC semifinals on Saturday. Julianna Gong scored her second goal of the game on a power-play in the second period to give William Smith a 3-2 lead.

The Soaring Eagles would tie the game just under seven minutes into the third period on a goal scored by Morgan Mordini. Holley Riva scored the game-winning goal for the Purple & Gold on a breakaway with 7:04 remaining in regulation to put EC in front 4-3.

Elmira College (21-5) will try to win a second straight NEHC championship when they host second-seeded Norwich in the title game next Saturday at 3:00 p.m.