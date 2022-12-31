ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Soaring Eagles wrapped up 2022 by splitting a doubleheader in downtown Elmira on New Year’s Eve.

The 10th-ranked Elmira College women’s ice hockey team lost game one of the doubleheader to No. 13 Hamilton 6-3. Morgan Mordini scored two goals in the first period to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. EC would take a 3-1 lead in the second period on a goal by Mary McCafferty.

The Continentals would come storming back in the second period with four goals in less than four minutes. Lydia Bullock put home a rebound to put Hamilton in front for good 4-3 at the 10:40 mark of the second period.

Elmira College (9-5) hosts Norwich at Murray Athletic Center on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

The Elmira College men’s ice hockey team defeated No. 14 Colby 3-1 in game two of the doubleheader in the Hockey Helpers Shootout. Nathan Young went top shelf for a goal at the 15:53 mark of the first period to give the Purple & Gold a 1-0 lead.

Chance Gorman would score for EC in the third period with less than seven minutes to go in the game to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. The Mules answered back just over a minute later on a goal scored by Abdoul Diouf to cut the lead to 2-1. Kerfalla Toure scored an empty-net goal on a power-play with just over a minute to go to seal the victory for EC. Brody Haynes made

Chance Gorman would score for EC in the third period with less than seven minutes to go in the game to give the Soaring Eagles a 2-0 lead. The Mules answered back just over a minute later on a goal scored by Abdoul Diouf to cut the lead to 2-1. Kerfalla Toure scored an empty-net goal on a power-play with just over a minute to go to seal the victory for EC. Brody Haynes made 21 saves in goal to earn the win for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College (8-5) is on the road against Norwich on Friday at 7:00 p.m.