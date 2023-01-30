ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The region’s newest pro box lacrosse league is now in doubt.

The Pro Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA), in its first-ever season, appears to be putting the season on hold. According to multiple players in the league, they were notified by the PBLA that the rest of the season has been paused and the hope is that play will resume this season or next year.

The Elmira Renegades were (2-2) in their first year, winning both home games at First Arena in front of solid home crowds. Elmira’s first game of the season was on December 30 at Binghamton. Players cited financial reasons for the league not continuing and according to PBLA Commissioner, Steve Donner, the main source of funding has been discontinued.

Donner made a statement on social media via Facebook Monday night addressing the future of the PBLA, that can be read below.

The PBLA has nine total teams in its first year of operation. They include the Elmira Renegades, Binghamton Bombers, Charlotte Bootleggers, Hampton Hammerheads, Jim Thorpe All-Americans, New England Chowderheads, Salem Mayhem, Syracuse Spark and Trenton Terror.

