ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team is having the summer of a lifetime.

Southern Tier Thunder’s 10 and under girls team is taking the season by storm. Over the weekend, the team won its fifth overall title of the summer after winning the Apalachin Tournament. All summer long, the Thunder has exceled at the highest level powering themselves with on offensive attack at the plate.

Overall, the Thunder has racked up a staggering (28-4-2) record and scoring 322 runs. In 141 innings of play, the Thunder has allowed just 96 runs proving they are just as much of a force on defense.

Without question, this team will be remembered as each player carries on each experience as they progress through the game. The Thunder will next play in their final two travel tournaments in Rochester and in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Stick with 18 Sports as we follow the progress of the Thunder throughout the rest of the summer.