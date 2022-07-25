ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team continues to have a huge summer.

(Photo courtesy: Rochester Lady Lions)

The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under travel softball team won the 11th Annual Rochester Lady Lions Tournament this past weekend. It’s the sixth tournament win for the Thunder this season. The team went an undefeated 6-0 in the tournament. The Thunder scored 72 runs and allowed only nine runs all weekend.

The Southern Tier Thunder improve to 34-4-2 this season and will play in one more travel tournament in Hershey, Pennsylvania.