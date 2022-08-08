ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local travel softball team finished the summer in style.

The Southern Tier Thunder 10 and under team, based in Elmira Heights, captured the Hershey Tournament Championship over the weekend. The Thunder continued its dominance with an impressive unbeaten tournament.

The team rolled past the Connecticut Barracudas, 14-2, going a perfect (5-0) in the tournament.

In all, the Thunder put together one of the most accomplished travel softball seasons in recent memory. The team won seven overall championships, and scored 443 runs while allowing just 128 all summer.

The Thunder had a staggering (39-4-2) overall record. Without question, the future is very bright for the team and every player who put it all on the line this summer.