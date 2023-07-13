ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the region’s top baseball talent will help the future of the game.

For one day only, the Seneca All-Stars will team up with MVP All-American for a special clinic on Monday, July 31st from 11 am until 1 pm. The clinic will be held at 45 Olcott Road 5 in Big Flats.

Cost is $50 per player and athletes must be age 13 and up. Plenty of local talent and former Seneca All-Star players will be guest instructors. They include:

Elmira Notre Dame grad and current George Mason standout pitcher Owen Stewart. Horseheads grad and Mansfield University outfielder Ryan Scott and fellow Horseheads grad Matt Procopio of Niagara Community College.

Seneca All-Star coach Brian Jones, a former professional catcher in the Cincinnati Reds system, will be leading the camp. Below, a full flyer with information on how to sign-up.