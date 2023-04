ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several local girls and boys basketball players have been named all-stars by the Southern Tier Athletic Conference.

The Southern Tier Athletic Conference has revealed their Winter all-stars for girls and boys basketball. Several local players from Elmira, Corning, and Horseheads earned all-conference and all-division honors.

A complete list of local players named STAC all-stars in girls and boys basketball is listed below.

Girls basketball

West/Metro All-Conference

Jenna DiNardo (Corning, sr.)

Jalea Abrams (Elmira, sr.)

Sophia Bonnell (Horseheads, jr.)

West All-Division

Alyssa Dobson (Corning, sr.)

Hannah Nichols (Corning, jr.)

Ellie Clearwater (Elmira, jr.)

Payton Ross (Elmira, sr.)

Megan Wolf (Horseheads, soph.)

Boys basketball

West/Metro All-Conference

Jackson Casey (Corning, sr.)

Chris Woodard (Elmira, jr.)

Jeremy Truax (Horseheads, jr.)

West All-Division

Logan Booker (Corning, sr.)

Reed Walrath (Corning, sr.)

Anthony Kitching (Elmira, sr.)

James Harris (Elmira, jr.)

Amauri Truax (Horseheads, sr.)

Jackson Cook (Horseheads, sr.)