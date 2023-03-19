AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) – The back-to-back state champs arrived home in style Sunday night.

(Video courtesy: Rich Swift)

The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team received a parade home late Sunday night after winning their second straight Class D state title on Sunday in Glens Falls. Local fire departments returned the state champs home to Avoca High School around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night and the team was greeted by family and friends.

The Titans won a second straight Class D state title with a 70-48 victory against Chapel Field Christian in the state finals on Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Senior Haden Abbott poured in 32 points for the Titans and was named the Tournament MVP. Senior Sawyer Devoe had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds and was named to the All-Tournament team and Macoy Putnam received the Sportsmanship award for the Titans.

Avoca-Prattsburgh finishes their second straight state title winning season with a record of 25-2.