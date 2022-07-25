HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steamers are headed to the next round of the NYCBL playoffs.

(Photo & video courtesy: Peish Sports)

The Hornell Steamers defeated the Dansville Gliders 14-4 in a one-game first round playoff on Monday night at Maple City Park. Torrey Roper hit a two-run single to center field to give Hornell a 5-0 lead in the third inning. NYCBL Player of the Week Jordyn Smith hit a two-run home run to left in the sixth inning as the Steamers plated seven runs in the inning to take a 14-0 lead.

Smith went 3-for-6 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBI’s. Peyton Johnson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI’s for Hornell.

The Hornell Steamers will now take on the Olean Oilers in the NYCBL Western Division Championship Series. Game one of the best-of-three series is at Olean on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.