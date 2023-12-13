ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports extends all of its strength to the Waverly community.

Sadly, standout athlete Peyton Shaw passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday. Ty Beeman, 18, was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition at this time. Below, the complete words from Wednesday night’s show on this unthinkable event.

If you would like to help, there is a GoFundMe page made by Danielle Sharpsteen to help the respective families with any expenses. Please find the link here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/peyton-shaw?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_content=facebook_cta_control&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook

Commentary from 18 Sports at 6 PM on 12/13

Right now our hearts our in The Valley…the Waverly community.

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Peyton Shaw, a Wolverine standout athlete, was killed in a tragic car crash. Ty Beeman, a standout in wrestling, is just 18, and he was taken to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

By many accounts, both Shaw and Beeman are well-respected and loved in the entire region.

Words can’t describe how so many family members and friends are feeling during this very difficult time. No rhyme, no reason why this should ever happen to these two talented people with their whole lives ahead of him.

We here at 18 Sports give all of strength to Waverly amid this tragedy.

To the families…to the school…and the entire community, stay strong.

We stand with all of you.

Together, as one, you will find a way.