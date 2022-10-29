ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Eagles captured their first sectional title on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: S-VE Central School District Facebook)

The top-seeded Spencer-Van Etten/Candor boys soccer team defeated second-seeded Trumansburg 6-2 on Saturday in Oneonta to win a Section IV Class C title. The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half and led 4-1 at halftime. Addison Young scored four goals in the win for the Eagles. It is the first sectional title win for SVEC since they became a combined program.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor will head to the Class C state tournament and will play the Section 3 champs in a regional final. The date and site has not been announced yet.