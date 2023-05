SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders began sectionals with a shutout win at home.

Olivia Switzer threw a two-hitter as the second-seeded Elmira Notre Dame softball team shutout seventh-seeded Bainbridge-Guilford 12-0 at home on Tuesday in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. Lawson Bigelow hit a home run and had three RBI’s for the Crusaders.

Elmira Notre Dame will host third-seeded Union Springs in the Class C semifinals on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.