ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning lacrosse alum is playing well out of the gate in college.

Olivia Tanneberger scored three goals in her last two games for Old Dominion University last week. On Wednesday, Tanneberger scored a goal in an 11-9 home loss to William & Mary. Then on Saturday, Olivia scored twice in an 18-9 loss to Delaware.

The junior attacker has played in all five games this year for The Monarchs (2-3) and will be looking for more valuable playing time as the season progresses.

A season ago, Tanneberger played in 15 total games and scored four goals and had six assists. Next up for ODU is a home game versus Longwood (2-2) at 6 pm. 18 Sports will continue to follow her throughout the season in women’s lacrosse.

(PHOTO: ODU Athletics)