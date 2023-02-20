ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning baseball star Ben Terwilliger will take a huge step in his career.

Terwilliger signed a pro baseball deal with the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) late last month. The big right-hander, who stands at 6’4″ 245 pounds, will pitch for the Lincoln Salt Dogs of Nebraska starting this spring. The AAPB is an official partner league of Major League Baseball (MLB).

Terwilliger finished up his college career at East Carolina University where he threw solid in relief work as the Pirates made a deep run in the College World Series last spring. ECU fell to Texas in the Super Regional round.

Ben had 46 strikeouts in 35 innings of work with opponents hitting just .198 against him in 2022. Two summers ago, Terwillger pitched in the MLB Prospects League in Williamsport and also had a workout with the Cincinnati Reds.

Lincoln opens up the 2023 season at Chicago May 12 for the first of a three-game series. An official Tweet by the AAPB is shared below on Terwilliger’s signing.