QUEENS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads native continues to shine this season for the Wildcats.

(Photo courtesy: villanova.com)

Horseheads native Tess Cites had a big day at the plate for Villanova softball on Saturday in their 12-0 win in five innings on the road against St. John’s. The junior outfielder delivered her third four-hit performance of the year going 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored and three RBI’s. Cites blasted a three-run home run over the fence in center field in the fifth inning to give the Wildcats a 12-0 lead.

Cites leads Villanova in batting average this season at .357 and has four home runs. She also leads the team in hits (50), runs (28), and RBI’s (32). Villanova (24-18) wraps up a three-game series at St. John’s on Sunday at noon.