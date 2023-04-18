ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads standout softball player continues her tear at the college level.

Villanova junior outfielder Tess Cites has been selected as The BIG EAST Player of The Week for the second time this season. Cites helped the Wildcats to a (4-1) week after a dominant performance at the plate.

Tess hit a staggering .625 with two home runs, eight RBI on ten overall hits. In a sweep over St. John’s, Cites went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double with three RBI in Saturday’s game. In the field, Cites was perfect with seven putouts in left field for Villanova (25-18).

Cites currently leads Villanova in several offensive categories including hitting (.364), hits (52) and RBI (32).

Next up for back-to-back BIG EAST Champions Villanova is a game Wednesday at Lehigh (31-9). First pitch is slated for 3:30 pm.

(PHOTO: Villanova Athletics)