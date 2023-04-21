ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s a passion that’s spanned nearly 40 years.

Since the 1987-88 season, Elmira College’s ice rink has been taken care of in The Domes by Mark Reynolds as a Zamboni driver. Last month, after 35 years on the job, Reynolds announced his retirement from the seat he’s always loved.

In all, over 1,400 games and numerous championship teams played in Pine Valley on the ice that Reynolds helped take care of. From the 2002 NCAA Championship women’s team at Elmira College, to hundreds of players and fans crossing the gates, Reynolds has truly seen it all.

In a special feature story, 18 Sports takes you to The Domes with Reynolds who shares with us his greatest moments and memories for one last ride.