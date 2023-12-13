ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The 61st Annual Ernie Davis Award will be handed out on Thursday.

An award in honor of the late-great Ernie Davis, it is bestowed upon the top high school football player in the Elmira region. Davis, who sadly died from leukemia in 1963 at just 23, was the first-ever black football player to win college football’s Heisman Trophy while playing at Syracuse in 1961.

Three finalists will find out who wins the coveted prize Thursday at Noon at the Kiwanis Luncheon hosted by Elmira’s Clarion Inn. Elmira standout quarterback Evan Garvin, Horseheads’ Braddock Salisbury and Edison’s Brycen Guinnip are the nominees for the 2023 award.

To get you ready for the announcement, 18 Sports takes an in-depth look at each nominee from Saturday’s reveal at The Arnot Mall. Stay with 18 Sports as we find out who the Ernie Davis Award winner will be on Thursday.