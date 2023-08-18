WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – NASCAR weekend is here at Watkins Glen International.
The 18 Sports team gets you ready for a big weekend LIVE from the track. The Go Bowling at The Glen hits this Sunday at 3 pm on USA Network. Before the big race, check out plenty of stories and interviews that put you in the driver’s seat for race weekend.
- A race recap from 2022
- Updated NASCAR Cup standings
- WGI track schedule
- Interview with Kyle Larson
- Chemung native Geoff Bodine’s words on Watkins Glen
- Rusty Wallace reflects on the track
- A full pace car ride with NASCAR’s Chip Wile
- Original 1985 press conference introducing NASCAR’s return to The Glen
- & more!