ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Baseball is the ultimate team sport and so is family.

Horseheads Ernie Kirkwood is one of the most successful Blue Raider players in recent memory. Kirkwood was All-State in high school and was enshrined into Coker College’s Hall of Fame for his play on the diamond. This past year, Ernie and his family faced the hardest team test of all.

The Kirkwood’s were expecting two more additions to their growing family, twin girls Ruby and Flora. Both were born three months premature and fighting to live. Through prayer and hope, along with strong family support and care from Arnot Ogden’s NICU, Ruby and Flora endured.

For the first time ever, we tell the story of the Kirkwood Miracle – a story of will, strength, and love. If you would like to help donate to the Children’s Miracle Network, an initiative that gives families & children hope and assistance in care, you can do so at the following link for the NICU at Arnot Ogden Hospital: https://www.arnothealth.org/donate-to-arnot-health/childrens-miracle-network