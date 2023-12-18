ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s being called the shot heard round upstate New York.

And, maybe beyond. On Saturday, Horseheads boys basketball won a miracle prayer shot from almost the full length of the court courtesy of Mason Holloway. The Blue Raiders topped Bishop Grimes 72-69 in a thriller at the Bishop Kearney Tournament. It was a shot that may go down as the greatest in Horseheads basketball history.

With footage shared with 18 Sports courtesy of RS Sports Films, take a closer look at the shot that many will never forget.

You can follow RSportsFilms on Instagram below: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C09pXv_uTx6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link