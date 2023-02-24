WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – It’s the shot heard round the basketball world.

Warrior Run upset Wellsboro 39-38 in the PIAA District IV AAA opening round with a shocking finish. With just 1.4 seconds left in the game, Wellsboro looked to air out the final inbounds pass in the backcourt and end the game.

The ball subsequently hit off of a Warrior Run player and ended up with Carter Marr. As the buzzer sounded, Marr then heaved an unreal three quarter shot landing in for the win. Warrior Run stormed the court and the entire gymnasium was stunned in Hornet country.

With video courtesy of Wellsboro Home Page, take a special look at the Warrior shot that will be talked about for many years to come.