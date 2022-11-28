ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday.

Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate student was 10-for-16 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. Adams poured in a career-high 39 points to help the Soaring Eagles pick up their first win of the season over Hilbert. The sophomore was 12-of-17 from the floor and made 11 free throws.

Elmira College sophomore Desiree Roy was named the Empire 8 Player of the Week for women’s basketball. The forward scored 21 points and had 13 rebounds to help the Soaring Eagles jump out to a 4-0 start with a win against Hilbert. Roy also added four blocks, four steals, and two assists.