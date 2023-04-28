SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Panthers sent three student-athletes to the next level on Friday.

A college signing day was held at Spencer-Van Etten High School on Friday. Three student-athletes made their college plans official in front of family and friends. Erika Coville signed to play field hockey for Keuka College where she felt welcomed. “When the coach came to watch me play at my travel tournament it made me feel like she wants me at her school,” said the senior for the Panthers.

Nathan Gillette made his college plans to play golf at Lebanon Valley College. Gillette said that the Dutchmen felt like a good fit. “They were the most welcoming that I visited and really had everything I wanted,” said Gillette.

Abby Bunce is headed to Salem State University to play basketball. The senior says Salem State felt right. “The basketball coach reached out to me and I really ended up falling in love with the team and the city and it’s an up-and-coming program,” said Bunce.