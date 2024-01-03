ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – College football bowl season did not disappoint.

Game after game fans were left with memorable performances throughout the holiday season. Penn State football battled Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl last week in Atlanta. And, although the Nittany Lions dropped a tough 38-25 loss to Ole Miss, 18 Sports Correspondent Charlie Berch was at the game.

Berch, one of the best regional and national photographers, is from Montery and he takes us on journey throughout the game. Through His Lens – Charlie Berch brings you to closest to the action.

Take a look at the 2023 Peach Bowl with photos from the field courtesy of Berch.