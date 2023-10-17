ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Penn State football is putting together a special season.

The Nittany Lions cruised past UMass on homecoming 63-0 last Saturday. 18 Sports correspondent Charlie Berch was at the game and captured the compelling images of the entire experience. As #7 Penn State (6-0) prepares for #3 Ohio State (6-0) on the road at Noon, take a look back at Berch’s great images from Saturday.

Through His Lens – Charlie Berch showcases one of the best college football environments in the entire country.

Penn State and Ohios State will be nationally televised on Fox. Ohio State has dominated the Nittany Lions in the rivalry, owning the series record at 24-13. Penn State has struggled especially in recent years. Penn State is on a six-game losing streak and has only beaten Ohio State four times in the last 20 years.