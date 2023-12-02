SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – How sweet it is again.

#1 Tioga football rolled to its third consecutive New York State Championship in Class D Saturday afternoon. The Tigers rocked #2 Stillwater 63-14 in a game that was never close throughout the entire contest at the JMA Wireless Dome on the campus of Syracuse University.

With the win, Tioga (14-0) improves its overall win streak to 41 games and secured an unprecedented three-peat. Tioga becomes the first team in the Elmira television region to win three state titles in a row since Hornell accomplished the same feat from from 2009 to 2011.

Tioga came out firing on its opening drive of the game capped off by a Drew Macumber short yardage touchdown making the score 7-0 in the 1st quarter. Macumber kept the pressure on and took a run deep for 42 yards inside the five yard line following the first touchdown. Tioga quarterback Caden Bellis then snuck in for the score on the keeper giving the Tigers a fast 14-0 lead.

From there, Tioga simply poured it on. Lock Haven wrestling commit Ousmane Duncanson took a long run for 78 yards for a touchdown. Bellis would also connect with fellow senior Valentino Rossi on a big pitch and catch touchdown of 39 yards. Tioga built a 42-0 lead at halftime and the end result was never in doubt.

Two touchdowns were scored late in the game by Stillwater (11-2) but it would not be nearly enough. Tioga rushed for 428 total yards on the day and continued to cement their legacy as one of the greatest dynasties in Section IV and New York State football history.

Check out full highlights and post game reaction from Tioga’s historic win on Saturday.