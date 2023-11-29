TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga football is back for more.

The Tigers, ranked #1 in the state in New York State Class D, have played their way back into the state finals. Tioga (13-0) rides a 40-game winning streak along with back-to-back state titles and is looking for a three-peat this Saturday.

In a battle between #1 and #2, Tioga squares off against Stillwater (11-1) this Saturday at Noon at The JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. 18 Sports will have a full recap along with highlights this Saturday night.

For Tioga, they show no signs of slowing down and this week’s preparation has been key. Staying hungry after a 63-16 blowout over Clymer-Sherman-Panama in the Class D Final Four is the mental approach.

“Putting the work in practice,” Tioga senior quarterback Caden Bellis said. “Just trying to get to the game, go out and prepare during practice and just get after it out there.”

Tioga head coach Nick Aiello, who’s coached Tioga in all three of the school’s New York State Championships (2022, 2021 and 2015), believes this has been an entire community effort in getting back to this point.

“They’re right where they want to be and they have an opportunity to finish this thing and that’s what we’re focused on right now,” Aiello said.

“A lot of people put a lot of time and effort in this program, these kids have come all the way up in the program, just excited for them and excited for the community,” added Aiello. “Excited for all of the people who’ve put so much time and effort into the program.”

Stay with 18 Sports as we continue to follow both Tioga and Waverly’s New York State Championship quests this Saturday.