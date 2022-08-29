TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WETM) – The reigning Class D state champs are back on the gridiron.

The Tigers went an undefeated 12-0 last season and captured a Class D state title at the Carrier Dome with a 27-0 win against Moriah. Tioga graduated New York State Class D Player of the Year Emmett Wood who ran for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns a year ago. The Tigers do return a strong junior class and just three seniors who were part of last year’s success. ” A lot of those guys were part of that journey last year and we’re pretty excited about that group coming up through. A matter of filling some shoes and continuing to do what we do,” said Tioga head coach Nick Aiello.

The Tigers say they are working hard in camp and that the goal remains high. “We just gotta focus on the section and the first eight weeks and going 1-0 each week,” said junior tight end Karson Sindoni. Tioga begins their season this Saturday against Marlboro at 3:00 p.m. in Waverly.