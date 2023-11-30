ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The big time is almost here.

#1 Tioga football will again play in the New York State Class D Championship game this Saturday at Noon versus #2 Stillwater at The JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Tigers are on a quest for their third consecutive New York State crown.

Before you get to the big game, check out the top plays of the season up to this point for the Tigers. And, in case you missed it, follow the link to our full preview of Saturday’s big game from earlier this week on 18 Sports below:

https://www.mytwintiers.com/williams-sportsdesk/tioga-football-ready-for-another-state-title/

18 Sports will have full coverage of both Tioga and Waverly’s state title games this Saturday night.