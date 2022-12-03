SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers are back-to-back state champs.

(Photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

The Tioga football team rolled to a 63-20 win against Cambridge/Salem to capture their second straight and third overall Class D state title at the Dome in Syracuse on Saturday. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Ousamane Duncanson. Drew Macumber would return an interception 58 yards for a touchdown to give Tioga a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

The Tigers defense came up big again in the second quarter as Karson Sindoni returned a fumble 5 yards for a touchdown to put Tioga in front 21-0. Tioga added a 51-yard touchdown pass from Caden Bellis to Valentino Rossi and a 1-yard touchdown run by Macumber to take a 35-0 lead into halftime.

Macumber ran for 96 yards and had three total touchdowns for the Tigers. Duncanson ran for 70 yards and had two scores on the ground for Tioga. Bellis was 6-for-7 and threw for 158 yards for the Tigers.

Tioga finishes their season at an undefeated 14-0 and are riding a 27-game winning streak.