ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Area teams battled for their respective seasons in soccer.

Wednesday night, Tioga outlasted Unatego 6-5 in overtime in Section IV Class C’s opening round. Plus, Hornell boys soccer was paced by a memorable night by Jack Emo.

Section V’s current scoring leader with 32 total, Emo scored all five goals in Hornell’s 5-0 win over Waterloo in the Class B opening round. Haverling outlasted Penn Yan and will next play the Red Raiders in Hornell on Saturday.

Full Tuesday night scoreboard is listed below with video courtesy of Peish TV.

High School Boys Soccer

(3) Hornell 5, (14) Waterloo 0 – Section V Class B First Round

(6) Haverling 1, (11) Penn Yan 0 – Section V Class B First Round

(10) Holley 2, (7) Campbell-Savona 0 – Section V Class C First Round

(6) Williamson 5, (11) Canisteo-Greenwood – Section V Class C First Round

High School Girls Soccer

(5) Elmira Notre Dame 2, (12) Seton Catholic 1 – Section V Class C First Round

(8) Tioga 6, (9) Unatego 5 OT – Section V Class C First Round