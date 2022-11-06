CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers are back on top in Section IV Class D.

The Tioga volleyball team swept Unadilla Valley 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 to win a Section IV Class D title in Corning on Sunday. The Tigers captured their first sectional title since 2017 with the win. “We played defense. We served well. Our offense was off and the consistency wasn’t there like it’s been the last week and a half so that’s something we have to focus on,” said Tioga head coach Des Ford.

Senior Reese Howey had 11 kills, five blocks, and four aces for Tioga. “I think we played great. We can always do better but we did really good. I think that coming off of last year really motivated us and I knew we had what it takes,” said Howey.

Tioga (18-2) will head to the state tournament to face Alexander Hamilton in a sub-regional game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Hendrick Hudson High School in Montrose, N.Y.