ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga Wrestling rolled to a championship team finish in Elmira.

The Tigers crowned four overall champions at The 2nd Annual Southern Tier Memorial Wrestling Tournament at First Arena. Jayden Duncanson (131), Gianni Silvestri (138), Caden Bellis (152) and Ousmane Duncanson (160) all won individual titles, giving the Tigers 260.5 total points.

Tioga, the defending New York State team champions, also had three second place finishers in Declan McKee (101), Logan McNellis (116) and Deaken Bailey (145). Athens’ Josh Nittinger won first at 285 pounds.

Athens was third (152.5) as a team, Horseheads placed fifth with 125 total points, Waverly was 10th rounding out the top ten with (84.5) points.

Other third place winners included Watkins Glen/O-M’s Luke Hoffman (116 pounds), Troy’s Jacob Hinman (160), Waverly’s Matthias Welles (215) and Waverly’s Troy Beeman (285).

Horseheads’ Luke Mosher earned 4th place (152), S-VE/Candor’s John Johnston III was 5th at 170 pounds. Elmira’s Max Collins was the lone wrestler for the Express to place with 8th at 138 pounds.

Horseheads, Athens and Waverly all had multiple place winners in their respective brackets. For complete weight results, visit the Trackwrestling breakdown here: https://www.trackwrestling.com/opentournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1705196030153&pageName=%2Fopentournaments%2FTournamentResults.jsp&twSessionId=bsnhdyyvdo