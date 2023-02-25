ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers crowned two state champions and won a state team title on Saturday.

(Video & photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

Tioga junior Ousmane Duncanson won a second Division II state title for the Tigers by pinning Tayvn MacDonell of Bolivar-Richburg at 4:22 at 160 pounds at the New York State Championships Saturday night in Albany at MVP Arena. Caden Bellis also captured a state title for Tioga at 138 with a 6-1 win against Nick Noto of Honeoye Falls-Lima.

Two-time state champion at Tioga Gianni Silvestri finished in second place at 126 pounds. Logan Bellis also finished in second place for the Tigers at 102. Tioga won the Division II state team title with 157.5 points.

Elmira’s Donavan Smith finished as state runner-up for the Express in Division I at 152 pounds. Smith lost in the finals to Frankie Volpe of Hauppauge 10-5.