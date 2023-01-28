SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tigers are back-to-back state champs on the wrestling mat.

(Video & photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

The Tioga wrestling team went 4-0 on their way to winning their second straight Division II New York State Wrestling Dual Meet Championship at Onondaga Community College on Saturday. The Tigers defeated Central Valley Academy 49-18 in the finals to repeat as champs.

Reigning state champ Ousmane Duncanson and Caden Bellis each had three pins for the top-seeded Tigers. Tioga also picked up wins in the tournament against Gouverneur, Cobleskill-Richmondville, and Chautauqua Lake.