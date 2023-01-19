TIOGA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga wrestling team continued to dominate on the mats.

The #1 ranked Tigers earned the Section IV D-II Dual Meet Championship with a 47-24 victory over visiting #11 Waverly Wednesday night. This time, the Wolverines took a quick 18-0 lead in the match. Tioga then reeled off wins in eight of the final nine matches of the night to earn another trip back to the New York State Dual Meet Championship in Syracuse.

Full box score listed below, the New York State Dual Meet Tournament is Saturday, January 28 at Onondaga Community College with action starting at 9 am. It will be the fifth consecutive appearance in the state duals for Tioga.

#1 Tioga 47, #11 Waverly 24

189: Matthias Welles (WSH) over (TSH) (For.)

215: Troy Beeman (WSH) over Tate McCauley (TSH) (Dec 6-2)

285: Ty Beeman (WSH) over Bradley Guiles (TSH) (Fall 2:28)

102: Drayton DeKay (WSH) over Kaydin Cole (TSH) (Dec 9-6)

110: Logan Bellis (TSH) over Caden Bradley (WSH) (Fall 1:43)

118: Jayden Duncanson (TSH) over (WSH) (For.)

126: Levi Bellis (TSH) over Josh Courtney (WSH) (TF 16-0 4:34)

132: Deakon Bailey (TSH) over Jake Besecker (WSH) (Fall 1:02)

138: Gianni Silvestri (TSH) over Parker Larson (WSH) (Fall 1:00)

145: Tyler Roe (TSH) over Mason Ham (WSH) (Fall 0:45)

152: Drew Macumber (TSH) over Skyler Perry (WSH) (Fall 1:00)

160: Ousmane Duncanson (TSH) over Braeden Hills (WSH) (Fall 2:57)

172: Nate Peters (WSH) over Max Dydynski (TSH) (Fall 3:35)