ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local football coach has received one special honor from an NFL team.

Tioga High School football’s Nick Aiello has been named the High School Football Coach of The Year representing the New York Giants. Aiello, now in his 14th year leading Tioga football, helped the Tigers win their third consecutive New York State Championship in Class D in December. The Tigers now own a 41-game win streak on top of their state crowns.

Aiello will go up against 31 other NFL teams who also have a coach of the year selected and will see if he can become the Don Shula National Coach of The Year. Two winners, one for the AFC and NFC, will be determined prior to the NFL Pro Bowl Games February 4.

The Ithaca College grad has helped build Tioga into a perennial state powerhouse since arriving at the school. Aiello continues to teach Global Studies at Tioga High School, a position he’s held since 2006. The award is presented to the coach who represents excellence on the field and in the classroom.

Aiello will receive a $4,000 check to be used for the school’s football program courtesy of The Giants Foundation and Gatorade. Coach Aiello will also received a certificate of recognition signed by Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and will be honored at a dinner following the season and a 2024 preseason game. An additional $1,000 will be presented to Aiello for from the NFL Foundation.

18 Sports will have more on the announcement for the National Coach of The Year when it becomes available.