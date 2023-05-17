ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s top high school wrestling talents is heading to the next big stage.

Tioga’s Caden Bellis committed to The University of Pennsylvania to wrestle for the Quakers. The junior won a New York State Championship at 138 pounds this past season. Bellis went (33-2) on the year and also finished second last year in the state. Caden also finished fourth in the state two years ago in D-II.

Bellis helped Tioga battle its way to the top of the New York State podium as a team in the rankings and overall winners in the state dual meet tournament.

Penn finished second in the IVY League this past season and fell to Cornell in a close dual meet in Ithaca which decided the conference title. 18 Sports will continue to follow Bellis’ progress next season and beyond.

(PHOTO: Tioga Wrestling Facebook)

Also of major note, three-time New York State Champion Tyler Ferrara signed with Cornell wrestling on Tuesday. Ferrara won his final 61 matches in a row at Chenango Forks High School. The senior won his last state crown at 132 pounds.

Ferrara is primed for a great experience for The Big Red, a team who finished third in the country in March. Cornell finished behind only Penn State and Iowa earning a podium finish at the NCAA Tournament.