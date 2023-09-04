ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga wrestling will see another standout take on the collegiate level.

Upcoming senior Ousmane Duncanson made his college plans official by committing to D-I Lock Haven University next year. Duncanson has been stellar ever since setting foot at Tioga High School. Ousmane is a two-time defending New York State Champion for the Tigers and posted a perfect (37-0) record last year.

Ousmane also placed fifth at the Junior Nationals this past season earning All-American status in Virginia Beach. A true force on the wrestling mat, Duncanson will look to win a third consecutive state title this upcoming season for the Tigers.

Lock Haven went (8-7) as a team and won the 2023 MAC Conference Championship for their second straight season. Duncanson will add to their lineup and work to excel each day in Lock Haven.

(PHOTO: Tioga Wrestling, NY Wrestling News)