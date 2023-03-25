VIRGINIA BEACH, V.A. (WETM) – A Tioga wrestling standout will wrestle for a second national title on Sunday.

Tioga senior Emily Sindoni has advanced to the finals at 126 pounds at the NHSCA Girls National Wrestling Tournament in Virginia Beach. The defending NHSCA Champion began Saturday by pinning Gianna Daniele of Massachusetts in the quarterfinals in 57 seconds. The top-seed then defeated Evelyn Holmes-Smith of Alabama in the semifinals by majority decision 14-3. Sindoni will wrestle Lexy Pabon of Maryland for a second national championship on Sunday with the finals beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Next year, Sindoni will compete for Utica University women’s wrestling in their first-ever season. Utica will be coached by Lansing standout and former Cornell wrestler Connor Lapresi.

Elmira’s Donavan Smith advanced to the semifinals in the 145 pounds boys senior division where he lost to Tyler Tracy from North Carolina 7-2. Donavan defeated Tyler Xavier Mcknight of Georgia 6-5 in the quarterfinals. Smith is currently competing in the consolation bracket.

This story will be updated later tonight.