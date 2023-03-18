GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Titans will defend their state title tomorrow.

(Photo courtesy: @A_PAthletics)

(Video courtesy: NFHS Network)

The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team advanced to the Class D state finals for the second straight year with a 64-41 win against against Hamilton in the state semifinals on Saturday in Glens Falls. The Titans took a 28-17 lead into halftime and would pull away in the second half.

Senior Haden Abbott had 17 points in the first half and led the way in scoring with 21 on the day for the Titans. Jamel Crowder scored 16 points for Avoca-Prattsburgh. Sawyer Devoe had a double-double for the Titans with 10 points and 18 rebounds to go along with seven steals. Macoy Putnam also had a double-double for the defending state champs with 10 points and 10 assists.

Avoca-Prattsburgh (24-2) will try to win a second straight state title tomorrow when they take on Chapel Field Christian out of Section IX in the Class D state finals at 3:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.