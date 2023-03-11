HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Titans are now just one win away from a chance to defend their state title.

(Photo & video courtesy: NFHS Network)

The Avoca-Prattsburgh boys basketball team rolled past Panama 67-35 in the Class D state quarterfinals at Rush Henrietta High School on Saturday. The reigning Class D state champs led 38-12 at halftime. Sawyer Devoe led the three-time Section V Class D1 champs with a game-high 21 points and the senior reached the 1,000 career points milestone. Haden Abbott scored 18 points and Jamel Crowder added 10 points for the Titans.

Avoca-Prattsburgh will head to the Class D state final four next weekend in Glens Falls. The Titans will take on Hamilton out of Section III next Saturday in the state semifinals at 2:30 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

High School basketball playoff scores from Saturday are listed below.

High School boys basketball

PIAA Class AAA first round

Mid Valley 62, Troy 42

North Penn/Mansfield 68, Delone Catholic 65

PIAA Class A first round

Linville Hill Christian 74, North Penn/Liberty 39

NYS Class D state quarterfinals

Avoca-Prattsburgh 67, Panama 35